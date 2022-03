Social gaming operator SciPlay has reported a five per cent increase in fourth quarter revenue to $154.4m, helping to drive full-year revenue for 2021 to $606.1m.

SciPlay benefited from a 17.5 per cent increase in average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) in the fourth quarter to $0.74, although average daily active users fell by 8 per cent versus Q4 2020 to 2.3m.

Mobile revenue in the final quarter of 2021 grew by 7.2 per cent year-on-year [...]