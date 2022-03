London-listed betting and gaming giant Entain has reported a 7 per cent rise in net gaming revenue (NGR) to £3.89bn in 2021, benefiting from a ninth consecutive year of double-digit online growth.

Despite 2021 being another year disrupted by Covid-19 and temporary shop closures, Entain delivered strong underlying growth, with online NGR up 12 per cent at £3.07bn, offsetting an 8 per cent drop in retail NGR to £791.1m. Results were also buoyed by a 25 [...]