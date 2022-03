New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has reported a 75 per cent increase in revenue to $488.1m in 2021, buoyed by its expansion into a number of new markets during the year.

The company enjoyed a strong finish to the year as revenue grew 31 per cent to $130.6m during the final quarter of 2021, with real-money monthly active users (MAUs) climbing 28 per cent, and average revenue per MAU amounting [...]