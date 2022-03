British online betting and gaming operator bet365 has reported a marginal increase in revenue to £2.82bn for the year ended 28 March 2021, despite the impact of Covid-19 on its results during the first half of the year.

Despite seeing the number of active customers increase by 13 per cent year-on-year, total amounts wagered on sports fell by 13 per cent as the coronavirus impacted sporting events.

While Sports and Gaming revenue increased by 1 per cent [...]