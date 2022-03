Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 70 per cent increase in revenue to CAD$225.5m for the third quarter of its 2021/22 financial year.

Revenue for the three-month period ended 27 December was significantly ahead of the same period last year, when land-based casinos and gaming halls were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the resumption of normal operations, revenue in the casino and gaming hall sector soared 174 per cent to $208.5m for the quarter, [...]