Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenue to CAD$459.0m in 2021.

Revenue growth was driven by strong retail lottery sales from its core instant ticket products, and record revenue from its charitable gaming products due to “extremely” high customer demand following the negative impact of Covid-19 on operations in 2020.

Including unconsolidated revenue from the NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) joint venture with NeoGames, Pollard Banknote’s combined revenue would have amounted to [...]