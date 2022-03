Bragg Gaming Group has reported full year revenue of €58.3m for 2021, an increase of 25.6 per cent year-on-year, as the company benefited from its recent expansion in regulated European iGaming markets.

The strong annual revenue growth was aided by 14 per cent growth in the final quarter of the year to €15.8m, with new market launches during the period in the Netherlands and United Kingdom taking the total for the year to six new European [...]