Illinois’ licensed online and retail sportsbook operators enjoyed a strong start to 2022 as total wagers increased by 49 per cent to a record $867.5m in January.

Total sports wagers at the state’s nine licensed casinos surpassed the market’s previous record high set last October, with online wagers climbing 44 per cent to $829.1m and retail wagers soaring to $38.4m, with the comparable period last year impacted by closures relating to Covid-19.

Of the monthly total, 83 [...]