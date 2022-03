Delaware’s regulated iGaming market continued its grow into February 2022 as total wagers increased by 11 per cent versus a year ago to $24.4m.

February's iGaming growth was driven by Dover Downs, which took over as the state’s market leader with 37 per cent growth in iGaming wagers to $9.9m.

Previous market leader Delaware Park saw wagers increase marginally year-on-year to $9.7m, while Harrington Raceway’s iGaming wagers fell by 7 per cent to $4.9m.

With $23.6m paid out [...]