New York-listed Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has reported a 41 per cent increase in revenue to $128.2m for 2021, ahead of its pending acquisition by DraftKings.

In its Annual Report released Tuesday, GNOG revealed that gaming revenue climbed 42 per cent versus the previous year to $113.4m, driven by launches in Michigan, West Virginia and Virginia during the year.

Other revenue increased by 33 per cent to $14.9m, with market access and live dealer studio broadcast [...]