Connecticut’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $859.5m in February 2022.

Total sports betting and iGaming wagers were down 8 per cent compared to the previous month, and comprised $743.9m from iGaming, $108.8m from online sports betting, and $6.8m from retail sports betting.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Handle: FY 2021/22 (US$)

Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings remained market leader for iGaming with wagers of $493.6m in February.

This was ahead [...]