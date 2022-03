New Jersey’s regulated gambling market recorded strong growth in February 2022 as total revenue from casinos, racetracks and their partners increased by 29.5 per cent year-on-year to $373.3m.

The biggest growth in February came from the land-based gaming sector as casino win climbed 43 per cent versus a year ago to $212.4m.

This was supported by continued growth in iGaming as internet gaming win rose 39 per cent to $130.0m, offsetting a 33 per cent decline in [...]