Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market recorded a 4 per cent fall in revenue to DKK1.67bn (€224.4m) in the final quarter of 2021, as a decline in sports betting offset growth in iGaming and the continued recovery of the land-based gaming sector.

The latest data from the Danish Gambling Authority shows that sports betting was the only segment to record a decline in gross gaming revenue (GGR) during Q4, with sports GGR falling 18 per cent [...]