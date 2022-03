Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators have reported a 14 per cent year-on-year fall in sports betting handle for February 2022.

After seeing handle fall by 2 per cent in January, total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos fell to $40.9m in February, with Basketball wagers down 26 per cent at $21.2m and American Football wagers falling 23 per cent to $6.1m.

Other sports generated a further $5.4m in wagers during the month, with Baseball contributing just [...]