Licensed Dutch iGaming operators generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €185m in the fourth quarter of 2021, the first quarter since the newly regulated market opened.

Providing an overview of the iGaming market since it opened on 1 October, Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) said it was too early to draw any conclusions from the early data with only 17 iGaming licences issued so far.

It revealed however that the new online betting and gaming market generated [...]