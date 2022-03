Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP has reported a 36 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €1.54bn in 2021, after seeing revenue more than double during the final quarter of the year.

Total Q4 GGR rose by 116 per cent year-on-year to €498.5m, buoyed by growing contributions from the online division and a full operational quarter in OPAP’s retail estate.

Lottery revenue grew 124 per cent to €183.8m in Q4, benefiting from a strong [...]