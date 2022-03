New York-listed iGaming operator and supplier GAN has reported a 257 per cent increase in revenue to $125.4m in 2021, driven by the acquisition of Coolbet and strong growth in its B2B division.

The company benefited from a strong performance in the final quarter of the year as Q4 revenue soared 243 per cent to $30.5m, although this marked a fall of 6 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

More than half of GAN’s revenue was [...]