Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in February 2022 as total handle increased to $42.1m.

This marked a 23 per cent improvement compared to the same month last year but was 28 per cent lower than the previous month..

Rhode Island Sports Betting: February 2022 (US$)

Retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River rose 24 per cent to $14.4m, offsetting a 6 per cent drop in retail wagers from Tiverton Casino to $4.4m.

The biggest [...]