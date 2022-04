London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has reported a 32 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to £22.9m in 2021.

Sportech said that it was another difficult year for the business as Covid-19 restrictions continued to impact its business, resulting in a 28 per cent decline in total retail betting handle versus 2019.

The company saw improved results from Sportech Venues in Connecticut, where revenue rose 35 per cent to £21.9m, with wagering revenue from its [...]