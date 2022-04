Colorado’s regulated sports betting market saw total handle increase by 65 per cent versus a year ago to $440.5m in February 2022, including $41.0m in handle from this year’s Superbowl.

February handle fell by 23 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $573.7m, with Colorado’s 26 licensed online betting operators seeing wagers climb 68 per cent to $434.9m, offsetting a 32.5 per cent fall in wagers from the state’s 17 retail operators to $5.6m.

Professional Basketball [...]