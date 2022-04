New York-listed iGaming operator Codere Online has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to €83.2m in 2021, buoyed by strong growth in Mexico and Colombia.

Spain remained Codere Online’s biggest market as net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed 3 per cent compared to the previous year to €49.8m, while NGR from Mexico grew by 38 per cent to €27.9m.

The biggest growth came from Colombia as NGR rose 81 per cent to €4.6m, with other markets [...]