Austrian gaming giant Novomatic has reported a 6 per cent increase in group revenue to €1.84bn in 2021, despite year-on-year declines in its core markets of Germany and Austria.

The company attributed its revenue growth to relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the latter part of the year, and the performance of its products in several European markets.

Revenue in the UK increased by 41 per cent compared to the previous year to €156.7m, while Eastern Europe revenue rose [...]