Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has reported a 20 per cent increase in group revenue to €414.0m for the full 2021 year.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 33 per cent increase in Intralot’s Licensed Operations (B2C) to €133.1m, attributable to growth in Malta and Argentina, while revenue from Technology and Support Services (B2B/B2G) rose 10 per cent to €233.5m, driven by improvements in the US, Australia and Croatia.

Intralot’s results were also [...]