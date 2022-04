New York’s licensed online sportsbook operators collected total sports wagers of $4.84bn during the first quarter of 2022 following another strong performance in March.

In their third month of operation, the state’s eight online sports betting operators saw wagers increase by 7 per cent compared to the previous month to $1.64bn, just below January’s record $1.67bn total.

New York State Online Sports Betting Wagers: Year-to-Date 2022 (US$)

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel remained market leader for online sports betting in [...]