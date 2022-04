Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has reported a 30 per cent fall in revenue to £247m for the first quarter of 2022.

Kindred said that results were negatively impacted by the company's temporary withdrawal from the Netherlands iGaming market last October, as well as very strong trading in the comparable period last year.

Excluding the impact of the Netherlands, Kindred’s Q1 revenue would have been 5 per cent lower than a year ago, or [...]