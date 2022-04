Indiana’s eleven licensed sportsbook operators collected total wagers of $476.8m in March 2022, with FanDuel taking over as the new market leader for online sports betting in the state.

Wagering in March was 51 per cent higher than the same month last year, with online sports betting climbing 52 per cent to $440.1m, offsetting a 2 per cent decline in retail wagers to $36.7m.

Basketball was again the most popular sport during the month with wagers of [...]