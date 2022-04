New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 45 per cent increase in revenue to €1.32bn for 2021, with North America generating nearly half of the total.

The strong year-on-year revenue growth was primarily attributable to organic growth in most markets, despite the impact of changing regulations in some European markets.

Super Group’s Betway brand grew revenue by 74 per cent to €687.8m in 2021, with sports betting revenue more than doubling versus the [...]