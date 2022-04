Pennsylvania’s regulated gambling market set a new revenue record in March as online casino gaming and casino table games revenue hit all-time highs.

The record revenue of $462.74m in March eclipsed the previous monthly high of $432.49m set in November 2021, as the market benefited from growth across all products except for fantasy sports contests.

Online poker achieved the strongest growth in March as revenue climbed 34.91 per cent to $3.24m, followed by retail tables games revenue, [...]