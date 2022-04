New Hampshire’s regulated online and retail sports betting market continued its growth into March as total amounts wagered reached $78.8m.

Total wagers at the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings increased by 41 per cent compared to the same month last year, and were up 11 per cent versus the previous month.

Online sports wagers rose 36 per cent versus a year ago to $60.3m, while wagering at DraftKings' three retail sportsbooks across [...]