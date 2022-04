Dutch state-owned gaming operator Holland Casino has reported a 9 per cent drop in gross revenue to €304.2m in 2021, despite generating €40.4m in revenue from its newly launched iGaming operations.

Revenue from land-based casino operations fell by 21 per cent to €263.8m compared to the previous year, during which venues were open for 2.5 months without restrictions in the early part of 2020, recording above-average revenue.

Customer visits were 32 per cent lower than a year [...]