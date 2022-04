Delaware’s licensed iGaming operators enjoyed their strongest month to date as total iGaming wagers increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to $37.4m in March.

The record performance was driven by Delaware Park, which returned as iGaming market leader in March as wagers rose by 39 per cent to $20.8m. Harrington’s iGaming wagers increased by 12 per cent to $7.3m, offsetting a marginal decline at Dover Downs to $9.2m.

With $36.4m paid out in winnings, the three operators [...]