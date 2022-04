Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel has endured a challenging start to 2022 as revenue and earnings were negatively impacted by new weekly iGaming deposit limits introduced in January.

Total first quarter net gaming revenue (NGR) fell by 3 per cent versus a year ago to SEK1.94bn, with declines in Svenska Spel’s Lottery and Sport & Casino businesses offset by improved results from land-based operations.

Sport & Casino NGR declined by 14 per cent year-on-year to SEK556m in [...]