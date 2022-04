Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has posted a 15 per cent drop in revenue to €36.9m for the first quarter of 2022, with results impacted by tough comparables a year ago and regulatory change in the Netherlands.

Despite benefiting from new US launches in Connecticut and New York, the supplier’s Q1 turnover from its operator partners fell by 31 per cent versus a year ago at constant exchange rates, with a lower operator trading margin of [...]