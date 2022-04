Betsson has reported an 8 per cent increase in revenue to €170.2m for the first quarter of 2022, as the company benefited from an improved sports betting margin and rapid growth in Latin America.

Organic growth in the first quarter came in at 14 per cent, with a 45 per cent increase in sportsbook revenue to €56.4m offsetting a 5 per cent fall in casino revenue to €111.0m. Sportsbook margin in the first quarter stood at [...]