Colorado’s licensed sportsbook operators collected total handle of $505.6m in March, boosted by the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

Total handle was 68 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, with Colorado’s 26 licensed online betting operators seeing wagers climb 69 per cent to $500.2m, offsetting a 7 per cent drop in wagers from the state’s 17 retail operators to $5.4m.

For the third consecutive month, sports wagers were dominated by basketball with $218.4m wagered [...]