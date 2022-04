Kindred Group’s revenue in the first quarter of 2022 fell by 30 per cent year-on-year to £246.7m, primarily due to the company’s temporary withdrawal from the Netherlands.

Total revenue from both B2B and B2C operations fell from £352.6m a year ago to £246.7m in Q1 2022, with B2C gross winnings revenue down 31 per cent to £242.4m.

Excluding the Netherlands, gross winnings revenue would have declined by 7 per cent year-on-year, or 3 per cent in constant [...]