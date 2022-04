New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported a 12 per cent increase in net revenue to a record $364.1m for the first quarter of 2022, despite a decline in its TwinSpires wagering business.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 16 per cent increase in net revenue from CDI’s core Gaming segment to $179.2m, with the comparable period last year impacted by capacity restrictions related to Covid-19.

Live and Historical Racing net revenue rose 35 [...]