Sydney-listed online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported a 63.4 per cent increase in gross win for its financial third quarter ended March 31.

Total wagering with the operator increased by 44.5 per cent year-on-year to AUD$120.7m (€81.5m), with gross win climbing 63.4 per cent to $17.0m (€11.5m).

After allowing for free bets and promotions, net win for the period amounted to $13.2m (€8.9m), an increase of 55.1 per cent year-on-year, with a net win margin [...]