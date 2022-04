Nevada’s regulated gambling market saw total gaming win increase by 27 per cent to $1.36bn in March 2022, just below the record monthly high set last July.

The strong growth in March marks the 13th consecutive month that the state’s casinos generated more than $1bn in gaming win.

Slot Machines continued to account for the majority of the total with March gaming win climbing 17 per cent to $903.1m, comprising $444.4m from multi-denomination slot machines, up 26 [...]