Stockholm-listed online betting and gaming operator LeoVegas grew first quarter revenue by 2 per cent to €98.5m, despite its withdrawal from the Netherlands.

The company said that revenue would have climbed by 9 per cent when excluding the Netherlands impact, with growth driven by a strong performance in sports betting, primarily under the Expekt brand.

Casino games accounted for 72 per cent of gross gaming (GGR) revenue in the first quarter, down from a 74 per cent [...]