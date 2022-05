Caesars Entertainment has reported a 20.9 per cent increase in revenue to $2.92bn for the first quarter of 2022, despite a weak performance by Caesars Digital.

Caesars’ Las Vegas segment grew revenue by 83.9 per cent to $914m, while the Regional segment saw revenue climb 13.5 per cent year-on-year to $1.36bn. This offset negative revenue of $53m at Caesars Digital, compared to net revenue of $39m in Q1 2021.

The Managed and Branded segment generated further revenue [...]