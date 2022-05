Flutter Entertainment’s first quarter revenue increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to £1.57bn, with growth across gaming and sports betting.

Sports revenue climbed by 4 per cent to £930.0m in the first quarter of 2022, with Gaming revenue 8 per cent higher than the same period a year ago at £636.0m.

The revenue growth was driven by a 15 per cent improvement in average monthly players (AMP) during the quarter to 8.85m, as well as a strong [...]