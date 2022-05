Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global grew revenue by 31.7 per cent to a record €46.3m in the first quarter of the year.

The UK and Ireland now represents Aspire Global’s largest geographic segment with revenue of €21.3m in Q1 2022, an increase of 101.6 per cent year-on-year, with Rest of World revenue climbing 72.2 per cent to €8.8m and Nordics revenue 14.8 per cent higher at €3.0m.

This offset a 21.7 per cent fall in revenue from [...]