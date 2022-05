London-listed gaming operator and technology supplier Playtech has delivered a strong start to the year with Adjusted EBITDA of more than €100m for the first quarter.

Playtech said in a trading update Thursday that the very strong performance has been driven by both the B2B and B2C businesses, with the Snaitech consumer-facing business continuing its strong momentum from the second half of 2021, driven by its online business, retail recovery and favourable sports results.

In the B2B [...]