Penn National Gaming has reported a 22.7 per cent increase in revenue to $1.56bn in the first quarter of 2022, although higher expenses pushed net income down 43 per cent to $52m.

Penn National grew revenue across all segments compared to the first quarter of 2021, with revenue from the Northeast segment climbing 15.3 per cent to $658.5m, with the South segment up by the same percentage to $341.4m.

Revenue from the West segment grew 45.9 per [...]