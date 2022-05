Bally’s returned to profit in the first quarter of this year following a 185 per cent increase in revenue to $548.27m.

The company remains on track to achieve its previous full year revenue guidance of between $2.4bn and $2.5bn, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560m to $580m, although it now expects to hit the lower end of the guidance, primarily due to the uncertainty of foreign exchange movements.

“Our Casinos & Resorts' results were strong [...]