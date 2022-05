Sports betting handle in Illinois increased by 53.3 per cent year-on-year to a record $971.28m in March 2022.

This marks a new monthly handle record after exceeding January’s handle of $867.5m and represents a 43 per cent improvement on February’s $679.4m.

Wagering on professional sports accounted for the majority of total handle in March at $619.08m, comprised of Tier 1 wagers (final score or outcome) of $319.30m and Tier 2 wagers of $299.78m. The professional sports total [...]