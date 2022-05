New York and Toronto-listed casino supplier Bragg Gaming Group has reported a 36.4 per cent rise in revenue to a record €19.4m for the first quarter of this year.

The strong revenue growth was primarily driven by organic growth among existing customers and a strong performance by slot development studio Wild Streak Gaming, which was acquired in June 2021.

Games and content generated 71.6 per cent of the total in the first quarter with revenue growth of [...]