New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier NeoGames has reported revenue of $13.2m for the first quarter of 2022 alongside strong growth at its NeoPollard Interactive joint venture.

NeoGames’ revenue decreased from $13.3m a year ago to $13.2m, while the NPi joint venture with Pollard Banknote grew revenue by 11.2 per cent year-on-year to $9.2m in Q1.

NPi delivered $3.89m in share of profit to NeoGames, helping to partly offset higher costs related to the pending acquisition of [...]