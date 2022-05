New York’s regulated online sports betting market saw handle fall to $1.39bn in April, the lowest figure since the market opened in January.

April online sportsbook handle fell by 15.2 per cent from March, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the month down 8.9 per cent at $104.14m.

This delivered $53.11m in net revenue to the state to fund education.

FanDuel maintained its market dominance with GGR of $63.59m in March on handle of $599.49m, ahead of DraftKings’ [...]